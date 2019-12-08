BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — An underage informant working with the Bowling Green Police Department was able to illegally purchase alcohol from three of the 25 liquor stores officers conducted alcohol compliance checks.

The informant was denied purchasing alcohol at 22 locations.

Johnetta Johnson, 42, Kyle Nelson, 21, and Rebecca Verbosky, 52, were all arrested for underage alcohol sales.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.

The locations busted in the compliance checks are the Speedway located at the 1600 block of E. Wooster Street, Marathon located at the 1200 block of W. Wooster street and North Main Drive Thru located at the 1000 block of N. Main Street.



