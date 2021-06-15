3 national fraternities threaten legal action against BGSU, claim actions 'unfairly target' Greek life

Following the hazing death of student Stone Foltz, BGSU suspended all new-member activities and all on and off-campus social events of fraternities and sororities.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The video attached originally aired on May 27, 2021.

Several national fraternities are discussing potential legal action against Bowling Green State University should leaders continue with enhanced anti-hazing measures, the university confirmed Tuesday.

An attorney representing the national chapters of Alpha Sigma Phi, Alpha Tau Omega and Theta Chi sent a letter to university leaders expressing concern that "the administration's recent actions unfairly target and punish fraternities and sororities."

In March 2021, the university suspended all new-member activities and all on and off-campus social events of fraternity and sorority chapters on an interim basis. The decision was made following the hazing death of sophomore Stone Foltz, who was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The three national fraternities claim they are "ready, willing, and able to support the University's anti-hazing goals." However, the letter sent to BGSU officials goes on to state:

"The administration's actions targeted all fraternities and sororities without regard to whether they had any involvement whatsoever with the death of Stone Foltz. Indeed, all fraternities and sororities effectively faced the same punishment as Pi Kappa Alpha, even when the others did nothing wrong."

The fraternities have asked the university to rescind its current policies regarding Greek life, stating that if spring 2021 policies continue in the fall semester, they will have "no choice but to pursue all of their available legal remedies."

Bowling Green State University Deputy Chief of Staff Alex Solis released this statement in response:

“BGSU remains focused on keeping students safe and ensuring that a tragedy like the death of Stone Foltz never happens again. The University will continue to partner with any national fraternal organization that shares our goal of eradicating hazing, and we are so proud of our Greek students in these local chapters, who have been collaborative and supportive of steps to enhance anti-hazing reporting, education and accountability.”

