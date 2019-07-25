TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Sanitary District received confirmation on Thursday from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) that Lucas County had three mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) from samples collected last week.

The mosquitoes were the first to test positive for WNV in Lucas County this year, and were collected from mosquito surveillance locations in Toledo and Springfield Township. To date, approximately 17,000 mosquitoes have been sent to ODH for WNV testing and overall mosquito infection rates are extremely low.

The Toledo Area Sanitary District will be increasing treatment efforts in the surrounding areas of the positive pools over the next several days and will continue to monitor mosquito populations for the presence of WNV. Throughout the season, as mosquito test results are received, a WNV risk map will be updated and maintained on the Toledo Area Sanitary District website at http://www.tasd-mosquitoes.org

In addition to WNV, there are several other diseases that locally infected mosquitoes can transmit to humans such as La Crosse Encephalitis Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis Virus, and Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus. As of today, there have been no locally acquired human cases of mosquito-borne diseases reported in Lucas County in 2019.

To reduce the risk of infection and to avoid mosquito bites, individuals can:

Wear EPA-registered mosquito repellents containing DEET whenever mosquitoes are present, taking care to follow the label’s instructions.

Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing, and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes can bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing DEET or another EPA-registered mosquito repellent will provide extra protection.

Practice prevention during peak mosquito biting hours. Wear protective clothing and repellent from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Mosquito-proof homes by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes from getting inside.

To address mosquito breeding around the home, get rid of potential mosquito breeding sites to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases after heavy rains and flooding. To reduce mosquito breeding, empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, and other water-holding containers.

If homeowners have containers that are too large to empty, products designed to control mosquito larvae, containing BTI (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis), may be purchased from local home improvement stores. These products can be very effective if used according to the manufacturer’s instructions and the individual product label.

For the treatment of larger areas of flooding, the Toledo Area Sanitary District should be contacted.

For information on prevention messaging, surveillance, or for up-to-date mosquito-borne disease information, please see the Ohio Department of Health mosquito website at http://www.odh.ohio.gov/mosquitoes