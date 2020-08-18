x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

3 more local fireworks displays canceled this year

Maumee, Perrysburg and Bowling Green have all canceled their fireworks shows.
Credit: Pexels

COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of three more local fireworks displays this year.

The cities of Maumee, Perrysburg and Bowling Green have all decided the show will not go on considering the numerous health, safety and cost-related issues.

RELATED: Findlay fireworks canceled for this year

Maumee and Perrysburg officials say the health and safety of the community is of the upmost importance to our communities, and social distancing of fireworks events would be exceptionally challenging, if not impossible, due to the number of people that go to the events every year.

The event had previously been rescheduled for Sept. 4.

RELATED: Perrysburg/Maumee Independence Day fireworks postponed to Sept. 4

The city of Bowling Green also says that Ohio's social distancing guidelines would be impossible for them to adhere to if a fireworks event was to be held this year.

All three cities express their disappointment and hope for a wonderful fireworks show next year.

Related Articles