3 more local fireworks displays canceled this year

COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of three more local fireworks displays this year.

The cities of Maumee, Perrysburg and Bowling Green have all decided the show will not go on considering the numerous health, safety and cost-related issues.

Maumee and Perrysburg officials say the health and safety of the community is of the upmost importance to our communities, and social distancing of fireworks events would be exceptionally challenging, if not impossible, due to the number of people that go to the events every year.

The event had previously been rescheduled for Sept. 4.

The city of Bowling Green also says that Ohio's social distancing guidelines would be impossible for them to adhere to if a fireworks event was to be held this year.