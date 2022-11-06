3 missing after house explosion in Garfield Heights

Three people are currently unaccounted for according to family members of those suspected to be at the house when the explosion took place.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal is at the scene of a house explosion in Garfield Heights that has left a house almost completely destroyed.

The explosion took place on the 4900 block of East 81st Street in Garfield Heights. Multiple area fire crews have been called in to help on the scene including Garfield Heights, Maple Heights and others.

Three people are currently unaccounted for, according to the family members of those suspected to be at the house when the explosion took place. There is no confirmation that those three people were in the house at the time of the explosion, but family members have not been able to get ahold of them.

The power company has arrived to the scene to turn the gas line off while fire crews and state fire marshal investigate the scene for clues as to the cause of the explosion and potential bodies of victims who may have been in the house.

There were accounts by several neighbors multiple houses away from the explosion who said that they felt their house shake when the explosion took place.

Neighbors shared with 3News video footage of what their Ring Doorbell captured during the aftermath of the explosion.

