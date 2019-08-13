TOLEDO, Ohio — A nasty crash sent three people to the hospital and left a street closed for hours late Monday night.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Cherry and George in north Toledo.

Three men were rushed to the hospital after the driver lost control and crashed into a metal light pole.

One passenger was trapped in the back seat for over a half hour before finally being cut out of the car by fire crews.

Two of the injured men are in serious condition.

An accident investigator was immediately on scene.

Witnesses described some of what they saw.

"I was like, 'Oh my god they're in the pole!' I heard this big boom like somebody hit something. Bam! No squealing tires. No nothing. Just boom," neighbor Joan Britt said.

"We pulled over there. He was trying his hardest to get out of that car. They all [were]. We [were] like, 'Just sit still,' and she called the police. She was like, 'Calm down guys, calm down,'" witness Makeyca Fench.

Joe Cromer

Cherry street was blocked off to all traffic for several hours while the scene was being cleared.