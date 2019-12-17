FINDLAY, Ohio — Three people are recovering from unknown injuries after a driver lost control of his car in Findlay Tuesday morning.

This happened on Blanchard Ave. near Sixth Street just after 6 a.m.

Casaviero T. Senu-Oke, 42, of Findlay was driving east on Blanchard Ave. when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to go into the south ditch and strike a pole.

Senu-Oke had two passengers in his vehicle at the time of the crash: Kimberly Martin, 33, and Jamie Altvater, 34. All three occupants of the car were taken to the ER with unknown injuries.

Casaviero was cited for "operating without reasonable control."

We will keep you updated.

