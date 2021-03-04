x
2 were hospitalized from serious injuries
TOLEDO, Ohio — According to Toledo Police Department at 2:58a, a vehicle driving I-280 N approaching I-75 S split went off the roadway and into the grass.

Ramping a dirt mound vehicle went airborne before coming to rest.

Three individuals in the vehicle are 26-year-old Brandon Sutton driver, 23-year-old female passenger and 25-year-old David Glenn. Sutton had minor injuries from the incident. Glenn and 23-year-old female passenger were hospitalized for serious injury.

David Glenn has been released from the hospital. 23-year-old female passenger is still omitted and being treated for injuries.

As we gather more information we will update the details of this incident. 

