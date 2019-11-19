ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — Three people are being treated for minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Allen County on Monday.

The incident occurred on US Route 30 and Thayer Rd. around 3:15 p.m.

Richard Edwards, 75, of Millersburg, was traveling south on Thayer Rd. when he failed to yield the right of way, pulling into the path of Kamie Joseph, 24, of Elida, who was traveling west on the same road.

Edwards' vehicle came to rest in the roadway, while Joseph's vehicle ran off the left side of the road and came to final rest in the median.

Joseph, her daughter and another passenger, Mary Pulford, 56, of Lima were all transported with minor injuries. Edwards claimed no injuries at the time of the crash.

Everyone besides Pulford, who was the rear passenger, was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear a properly adjusted seatbelt and have children in age appropriate safety seats.

