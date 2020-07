Family members say two of the injured women are pregnant. No one was seriously injured.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people are hurt after a rollover crash in the Old West End early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Delaware and Collingwood.

Police say the driver of the SUV involved hit a car and then flipped over.

Three people from the SUV were taken to the hospital, none with serious injuries.

Family members say two of the injured women are pregnant.