LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Springfield Township fire chief Barry Cousino learned through social media the township's firefighters had been exposure to the coronavirus, representatives with the Springfield Twp. Fire Dept. said.

The exposure occurred while crews were fielding a call to transport a patient to St. Luke's Hospital.

Those three firefighters are now in quarantine after discovering that patient was Mark Wagoner, Sr., who was confirmed as the first coronavirus death in Ohio.

Cousino contacted the health department personally after seeing coverage of the coronavirus case. He said he was told measures would be put into place to notify first responders going forward if they are suspected to have come in contact with the coronavirus.

The three firefighters went into quarantine on Thursday with testing planned Friday. Currently, none of them are displaying systems.

In a press conference Friday, health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said that as soon as the department became aware of Wagoner's positive diagnosis, the firefighters who were in contact with him were notified.

Zgodzinski also stated Friday that processes are always changing. The department reportedly has a new procedure they are working to put in place to protect the community and first responders alike.

