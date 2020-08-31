All three dogs are recovering well and are even starting to get their energy back at the Franklin County shelter.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs have been shot in three different areas of Franklin County, all within one week, and they are now recovering at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.

The veterinarians at the shelter are no strangers to animals with traumatic injuries. Although the shelter usually sees more injuries from cars, Dr. Taylor Yurick said gunshot wounds are more common than one might expect.

According to Dr. Yurick, all three dogs are recovering well and are even starting to get their energy back.

One of the dogs, Lulu, is a coyote hybrid. Once she heals, a rescue organization with experience in hybrids like her will pick her up from the shelter.

Right now, there is no evidence that there is a single individual targeting dogs in different neighborhoods.

However, Dr. Yurick said it is always a good idea to be cautious.

She recommends supervising pets when they are outside, even if a yard is fenced in.

“It’s always good to know where your pets are and when,” she told 10TV.