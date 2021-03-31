Owens Community College down to 3 candidates to become school's next president

Former President Steve Robinson left Owens to become president of Lansing Community College in Michigan.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Feb. 22, 2021.

Owens Community College is down to three candidates to become the school's eighth president.

Former President Steve Robinson left Owens to become president of Lansing Community College in Michigan.

Brandon Tucker currently serves as Associate Vice President of Workforce and Community Development at Washtenaw Community College in Michigan.

Dr. Laura Treanor is the Provost at Vincennes University in Indiana.

Dione Somerville serves as Executive Vice president at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa.

This week, the candidates are taking part in virtual campus visits, as well as open forums for the community, faculty, staff and students.