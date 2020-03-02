TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police say two people are on the run after robbing a local gas station early Monday morning.

According to police, two suspects walked into the Circle K gas station located on Secor Road around 3:35 a.m.

That's when one of the suspects waved a firearm and then robbed the store.

Shortly after, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported.

There are also no details on what was taken from the store.

