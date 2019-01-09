MONROE, Mich. — Two men were shot after at least one intruder tried to force their way into a Monroe apartment Saturday night.

This happened on South Roessier Street around 10 p.m.

According to police, the two victims stated the intruder(s) were trying to forcibly enter their apartment when one pulled out a gun and fired at them. They sustained superficial wounds to the upper torso.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment where they are expected to make a full recovery.

Neither of the men shot were able to provide a description of the shooter. However, witnesses reportedly saw a white sedan occupied by three people fleeing the scene.

The Monroe Police Department is working several different investigative leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Schiappacasse at 734-243-7500.

