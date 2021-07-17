2nd 'Days of Caring' announced in Hancock County

The annual volunteer initiative drummed up 2,200 volunteer hours this Spring

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A volunteer program in Hancock County has been so successful, they've decided to do it twice this year.

Each Spring, hundreds of volunteers are given a workday by their employer to instead go out into the Hancock County community and help out however needed at local non-profits.

And in 2020, due to the pandemic, this 'Days of Caring' event was moved from the Spring to the Fall.

And it was so successful, that now the United Way of Hancock County has planned a 2nd Days of Caring this year that will run from September 20th to the 22nd.

And many of the 26 partner programs with the United Way have mentioned a need for seasonal-specific projects that can only be done in the Fall.

And the second event for the year will allow volunteers to help out again, or allow a new batch of people to contribute to some vital services in their community.

"In the Spring we had over 550 volunteers with 2,200 volunteer hours. So that's over $65,000 of capacity. So, being able to do it twice in a year is just kind of doubles that joy." said Angela Debosky, CEO of the United Way of Hancock County