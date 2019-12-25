TOLEDO, Ohio — The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County understands that homeless and underprivileged youth need food, like canned food, but they also need things like oatmeal and cookies.

This is the second year of the drive, but this year, the non-perishable food items include snacks because those are the type of things teenagers like.

"Chips, cookies, snacks, because though they are in a shelter and displaced at the time. They're still teens; they like want and need certain foods that they would enjoy and help they feel like they're at home," said drive coordinator, Morgan Michelle Mitchell.

According to the Mitchell, this drive is a way for the board to give back and inform the community about the large number of youth that need help.

"The word is not out that there are tons of youth in our community that are displaced, homeless, or even just runaways who have homes that they just can't function in right now and need help and guidance," said Mitchell.

The items that are donated will go to the Zepf Center - Safety Net, which is the only 24-hour youth shelter in Lucas County.

The goal is to get 500 items again this year and they are close to hitting it.

The Giving Drive ends on January 3. Donations can be dropped off at the first floor of 701 Adams St. in downtown Toledo.