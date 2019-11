Fremont state troopers say they are on the scene of two deadly crashes Tuesday morning.

One crash happened in Erie County on US 250 near Kalahari; the other crash happened in Seneca County on SR 53 near Township Rd. 150.

Dispatchers say that as for now, one person has died in both crashes.

US 250 between SR 2 and Scheid and SR 53 are both closed due to those crashes.

