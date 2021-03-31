29-year-old BGSU student/staff member dies unexpectedly, university president says

29-year-old Anna Kelling died March 23, Bowling Green State University's president said. The coroner's office says Kelling was hit and killed by a train.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University's president on Wednesday announced the unexpected death of a student and staff member. This marks the third death of a BGSU student in the span of a month.

President Rodney Rogers informed the BGSU community that 29-year-old Anna Kelling of Bowling Green died unexpectedly on March 23. A report from the Wood County Coroner's Office said Kelling died after being struck by a train.

She was a senior secretary in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics and was said to be very involved with the Classified Staff Council, and she was also an undergraduate student studying social work in the College of Health and Human Services.

Kelling was planning to graduate this summer and pursue a Master of Social Work degree at BGSU in fall 2021.

"Those who knew Anna remember her as thoughtful, compassionate, bright and bubbly, and someone who was always involved with such creativity. We mourn her tragic loss. Condolences to her family can be sent to sympathy@bgsu.edu, and we will deliver them," Rogers wrote.

"I certainly recognize that this death is the third our community has experienced this past month. During these challenging and sorrowful times, we need to be there for one another. Our students can connect directly with counselors, who are available both remotely and in person, to help them cope. In-person appointments will adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and protocols," the president wrote. "Students may contact the BGSU Counseling Center directly. Faculty and staff may also receive support through the University’s Employee Assistance Program."

According to the Wood County Coroner's Office, Kelling died after being hit by a CSX train on Long Judson Road on March 23.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a call from CSX on March 23 saying a train traveling south may have hit a pedestrian at the Long Judson Road crossing located between Range Line and Potter roads. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. on March 23.

Two other students who died in March were Stone Foltz on March 7, after an alleged alcohol-involved fraternity hazing event, and on March 3, Mason Rowell, a senior honors student studying mathematics and physics in the College of Arts and Sciences, died at his home in Fostoria.