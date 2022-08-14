Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman

The crash happened Saturday on Heatherdowns Blvd. around 10:45 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night.

A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.

A witness says Ms. Parker's car traveled a short distance in the treelawn before running into the tree and coming to rest.

The same witness says as smoke began coming from the car, she and neighbors from the surrounding homes managed to extract an unresponsive Parker from the passenger side door of the car.

WTOL 11 spoke to another woman who saw the accident and stopped to help.

“Quite a few neighbors came out, and there were a few passersby who stopped. We were all just banging on her window, trying to bust her window,” said Jennifer Asztalos. “Two gentlemen actually bent the frame of her window to try to get inside to get her, because her airbags had deployed and we actually had to cut those to be able to get to her.”

After Parker was removed from the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames according to the report.

Parker was given medical aid on scene by Toledo Fire and Rescue Dept. first responders and was taken to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead just after midnight.

It’s unclear at this time why Parker went off the road.

The traffic report indicates it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.