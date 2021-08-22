28-year-old Delta man flown to hospital after Fulton County motorcycle accident

OSHP troopers say the man's motorcycle ran into a car that had failed to stop at a stop sign on County Rd. 10-2

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Delta, Ohio man had to be flown to the hospital after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a car in Fulton County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says 28-year-old Jacob Meek was riding south on County Rd. 10-2 just before 4 p.m. when a car being driven by 78-year-old Toledoan Margaret McCrory pulled into the intersection.

Troopers say McCrory failed to stop at a stop sign as she was heading west on County Rd. M.

McCrory’s car overturned when it was struck by Meek’s motorcycle.

Meek suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a helmet.

MrCrory and her passenger, 85-year-old David Henley, also of Toledo, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.