BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A September tradition is underway along Main Street in Bowling Green, the 27th annual Black Swamp Arts Festival.

The festival is a juried show featuring 150 local and national artists.

Prices range from the affordable to the extravagant.

Festival organizers say 40,000 visitors are expected.

"This is not a craft show. This is beautiful juried art from all over," shopper Katie Bruning said.

"I love it. It's so vibrant," Tina Olson added.

For those reasons, Black Swamp is a festival whose reputation continues to grow.

"We are a celebration of the arts. If you like art, music and theater the Black Swamp Arts Festival is the place to be," director Jamie Sands said.

The weather this year was a lot drier than last year when a washout was the reason the festival was canceled one of the days.

Many of the artists like Heidi Barron are back this year with signs on their booths that read 'I Survived Hurricane 2018."

"I love this show. It's a fun show. Lots of people. Beautiful day," she said.

Aric Jorn was there for the first time and calls himself a narrative artist. Every metal and stone piece tells a story of Norse mythology.

"I'm Swedish and Danish myself. So this is about learning about my own heritage and exploring the story of my ancestors," he said.

The festival runs through Sunday.

