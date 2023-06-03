23-year-old Toledoan drowns at Milan Beach, in Michigan

This is the second person to drown at the privately-owned beach in a little more than a year.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old Toledoan is dead after drowning at Milan Beach on Cone Rd. in Monroe County on Saturday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to the scene around 6 p.m. when the victim went underwater.

As people at the beach continued to look for the victim the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team arrived and began efforts to locate the victim.

The person was recovered from the water around 8 p.m.

They were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is not the first time someone has died while swimming at the privately-owned beach.

One year ago, on Memorial Day, a 45-year-old Toledoan also lost their life after drowning at Milan Beach.

Two years ago in May, a person was shot at the privately-owned beach.

In April, new owners renamed the beach Getaway Bay and announced plans to upgrade the property.

Milan Beach was formerly known as Heath Beach. It is located just off of US 23 Exit 22 on Cone Rd.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.