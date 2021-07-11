x
27-year-old man rushed to Toledo area hospital by Life-Flight after being found underneath the railroad bridge in Findlay

According to Findlay Police Department, the man was found on Saturday at approximately 6:20 p.m.
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay Police Department was called out to railroad bridge between the 200 block of Washington Street and 300 block of N. Cory Street on Saturday evening at approximately 6:20 p.m. There a man was found underneath the bridge and the caller believed the man may have fallen from it.

The man was found lying along the water's edge, just underneath the bridge, with multiple injuries consistent with a fall. Hanco and Findlay Fire Department arrived on scene to care for the injured man. The man was identified as Robert McAvoy-Wable, 27-year-old and was sent to a Toledo-area hospital by Life-Flight.

According to Findlay Police, there is no indication of foul play at this time. Updates will be made when more information becomes available.

