27 year old dies in Raisinville Twp., Mich. crash Wednesday

RAISINVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on South Custer Road, west of Dixon Road, in Raisinville Township, Michigan.

Shane Shobey, from Dundee, Michigan, was traveling westbound on South Custer Road when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway and drove over a culvert before crashing and coming to a rest, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

He was pronounced dead on scene due to injuries.

The sheriff's office said speed was not a factor in the crash, and that Shobey's airbags "had already been deployed due to being involved in a prior traffic crash moments before" on South Custer Road.