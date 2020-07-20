x
27-year-old Fostoria woman and 3-year-old son hospitalized after Sunday morning crash

OSHP says the woman's car was struck by another vehicle after she failed to stop at a red light at US 23 and US 6.
A 27-year-old Fostoria woman and her 3-year-old son were seriously injured in a car accident on Sunday morning at the intersection of US 6 and US 23.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Brooke Kimble was driving north on US 23 around 8:50 a.m. when she failed to stop at the red light at US 6.

Kimble’s car was then struck by a car being driven by 49-year-old Guadalupe Arriaga of Gibsonburg, who was traveling west on US 6, at which point Arriaga’s car went off the road and struck a pole.

Kimble was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Oregon after sustaining serious injuries. She was later transferred to ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Kimble’s 3-year-old son was flown to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with life threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Kimble’s 5-year-old son was also in the car but was uninjured and released to a family member.

Both children and their mother were restrained.

Mr. Arriaga and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

