Toledo police say the man was improperly crossing W. Sylvania Avenue when a driver hit him.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a 26-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver while crossing West Sylvania Avenue at Willys Parkway early Monday night.

The pedestrian "was improperly crossing" the road when the driver hit him, according to an accident report released by TPD.

Emergency crews transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name is not being released until his family has been notified.