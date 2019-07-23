One person is dead following major flooding in Wyandot County on Monday.

This happened around just before 1:30 a.m. on Township Highway 136 between County Highway 43 and County Highway 44.

A truck driven by Anthony C. Moler, 29, of Sycamore, was headed southbound on Township Highway 136 when he hit an area of the roadway that had been washed away by flood waters. The truck hit a hole in the road, entering Spring Branch Run and submerging underwater.

Moler was able to get out of the truck, but his passenger Johnathan K. Miller, 26, of Sycamore, was not located.

It was not until the water receded that crews were able to find the truck roughly 100 yards west of Township Highway 136 in the Spring Branch run with Miller still inside.

Moler was treated and released from the scene by Sycamore EMS. Neither Moler or Miller were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.