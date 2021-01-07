$250 million of state budget allocated to increase broadband access in Ohio

About one million Ohioans do not have access to high-speed internet. The state is working to create the infrastructure for broadband and keep prices low.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine signed off on the state’s budget for 2022-2023 early Thursday morning.

The governor said the budget will prioritize the state's children, with $20 million going to the Ohio START program that helps kids who've been victimized because of household drug abuse.

More money will go toward finding homes for children currently in foster care, expanding Child Protective Services across the state and funding public school services.

Money was also allocated to public safety and anti-violence programs.

Another big line item in the budget: Expanding broadband access as $250 million is being allocated to expand broadband for the state.

The state says one million Ohioans do not have high-speed internet.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted joined Gov. DeWine for Thursday’s budget announcement. He says he’s happy about putting money toward a solution for broadband access.

“It is an essential element of living in modern society,” he said.

Lt. Governor Husted says the state will work with schools, nonprofits, internet service providers and other organizations to build the infrastructure to get people online, and he said a lot of the infrastructure’s already there.

“We can put it on the top of light poles at football stadiums or things like that that communities already have in place,” he said.

“These will be antennas that will be mounted on existing infrastructure. It’ll be largely unnoticeable and unrecognizable to most people.”

Once the access is there how noticeable will the price be for Ohioans that get this new broadband?

Husted says new equipment for some people might cost up to $500 initially and then a monthly fee of $100. But he says the state’s working to find more affordable solutions.

“We’ve run successful pilot projects in both rural and urban Ohio where we can provide people with high-quality internet service for $17 a month,” he said.

The lieutenant governor says he can’t promise that price for everyone, but he said working with the newly allocated money and with organizations to keep prices down.

“This money will not solve the whole problem,” Husted said, “but it is important if we want to have an inclusive recovery in a society where everybody has opportunity, broadband is an essential element of that.”