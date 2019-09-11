TOLEDO, Ohio — A leading automotive supplier has announced plans for a new manufacturing facility in Toledo, bringing with it at least 250 new jobs.

Axiom Group Inc., specializes in thermoplastic injection molding with its headquarters in Ontario, Canada. The supplier has plans to open its first U.S. facility at Overland Industrial Park and expects to invest $20 million and create hundreds of jobs for area workers.

The project awaits approval from JobsOhio and the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

Company officials cited the Toledo area's talent pool, transportation system and location as the main factors in choosing the area for its newest location.

“We are pleased to invest significant resources, capital and technology within the United States of America,” Perry Rizzo, President and CEO of Axiom Group said. “We see investing in Toledo as a fantastic location for our latest facility and we are pleased with the government support and the ‘Open for Business’ attitude.”

The Overland property specifically was also positively cited because of the park’s professional development, vision and location, Rizzo said.

This is a major win for our city,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “Axiom could have chosen to open its first U.S. facility anywhere, and they chose Toledo. We welcome these jobs and investment, and we look forward to working with Axiom to write the next great chapter of Toledo’s history together.”

Axiom will be the fourth business to open up shop at Overland since redevelopment began more than 10 years ago..

Construction is expected to begin soon with operations beginning in 2020.

RELATED: Kids learning how to code to prepare for in-demand jobs

RELATED: Lt. Gov. Husted promotes 'TechCred' initiative at Owens Community College