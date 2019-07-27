TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities confirm that one person was shot in north Toledo Friday night.

This happened on Enterprise off of East Alexis in the parking lot of thyssenkrupp just before 11 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim, Christopher Sylvester, 25, inside the business being treated for gunshot wounds by TFD.

Sylvester told authorities a coworker said someone was looking for him in the parking lot. When he went out there, he approached a black SUV. The front passenger — who was wearing a mask — exited the vehicle and began to shoot at Sylvester. The vehicle then fled eastbound on East Alexis.

Sylvester returned to the building after being hit multiple times.

According to a press release, officers found shell casings in the parking lot, and discovered that five parked cars had been struck by bullets.

Sylvester was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

