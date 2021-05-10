Toledo man accused of sending nude photos to a minor and asking for a sex meet-up

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is facing charges after being accused of asking a minor to meet him up for sex and asking for and sending nude photos.
Gregory Jablonski, 25, is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity, and importuning. The victim is reported to be between 13 and 15 years old.
On Monday, Jablonski appeared in Toledo Municipal Court. According to documents from the hearing, he sent inappropriate photos, asked for inappropriate photos, and asked to meet up with the victim for sex.
The judge released Jablonski on his own recognizance (O.R) bond. He is scheduled to be back in Toledo Municipal Court on May 18.