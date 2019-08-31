ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car and thrown from his motorcycle in Erie County on Friday.

William Ransom 24, and his passenger, Holly Guthrie, 25, were traveling westbound on S.R. 113 around noon when David Weese, 76, and his passenger Jenny Weese, 69, failed to yield from a private drive, entering S.R. 113. Weese's vehicle was then struck by Ransom, throwing both Ransom and Guthrie from their motorcycle.

Ransom was sent to the hospital, where he died as a result of the crash. Guthrie sustained life threatening injuries from the incident.

Neither Jenny nor David Weese were injured in the accident.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

RELATED: 2 injured in Monroe crash

RELATED: 2 Hillsdale Co. sheriff's deputies involved in serious crash