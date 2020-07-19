23-year-old man injured after motorcycle accident in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle accident in Hancock County on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Samuel Schutte, from Troy, OH failed to yield at a stop sign while driving east on County Rd. 212 when he struck a truck being driven by 28-year-old Curtis Vanderpool of Forest, OH who was driving south on County Rd. 236.
Schutte was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
He was wearing a helmet.
Vanderpool was uninjured.
The accident happened around 1:30 p.m.