23-year-old man injured after motorcycle accident in Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Samuel Schutte failed to yield at a stop sign when his motorcycle hit a truck.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A man was seriously injured after a motorcycle accident in Hancock County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Samuel Schutte, from Troy, OH failed to yield at a stop sign while driving east on County Rd. 212 when he struck a truck being driven by 28-year-old Curtis Vanderpool of Forest, OH who was driving south on County Rd. 236.

Schutte was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

He was wearing a helmet.

Vanderpool was uninjured.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m.

