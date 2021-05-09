23-year-old Erie, Mich. man dies in hospital after head-on crash

Police say the man's car was hit by a car that was trying to pass another car on S. Telegraph Rd. early Saturday morning.

ERIE, Mich. — A 23-year-old Erie, Michigan man is dead after his car was struck head-on early on Saturday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler White was driving north on S. Telegraph Rd., north of Minx Rd., around 1:52 a.m. when his car was struck head-on by a car heading south that was trying to pass another car.

After being struck, Mr. White’s car was also hit by the car that was being passed and another car.

White and the 26-year-old female driver that hit him head-on were both taken to the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, White succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The name of the 26-year-old driver, whose name is not being released as police investigate the accident, was listed in fair condition.

The drivers in the other cars were uninjured.