23-year-old ejected from vehicle, dies in rollover crash in Liberty Township

The crash happened on Country Road T between Country Road 11 and 12.

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after being involved in a rollover crash Friday morning in Liberty Township around 4:45 a.m.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Nykolas Lengerich of Indiana was driving westbound on Country Road T when he went off the road and struck an embankment causing his vehicle to go airborne.

His vehicle then struck a tree and rolled over and he was partially ejected.

Lengerich was pronounced dead when crews arrived on scene.