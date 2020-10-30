23-year-old ejected from vehicle, dies in rollover crash in Liberty Township

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after being involved in a rollover crash Friday morning in Liberty Township around 4:45 a.m.
The crash happened on Country Road T between Country Road 11 and 12.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Nykolas Lengerich of Indiana was driving westbound on Country Road T when he went off the road and struck an embankment causing his vehicle to go airborne.
His vehicle then struck a tree and rolled over and he was partially ejected.
Lengerich was pronounced dead when crews arrived on scene.
According to deputies, he was not wearing a seatbelt.