MAUMEE, Ohio — August 20th, 1794: the Battle of Fallen Timbers lasted less than two hours but had lasting consequences.

General 'Mad' Anthony Wayne's Legion of the United States defeated members of the Northwest Indian Confederacy and the Canadian Militia loyal to Great Britain.

The victory paved the way for western expansion.

"The reason that's important is because that opened the door to settlement to people on the east coast. They wanted to come across mountains and settle in a very fertile land," said Julia Wiley of the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Commission.

But for Native Americans, it signaled the beginning of the loss of their ancestral Ohio lands.

"You're always going to find natives bitter about the U.S. treatment of them. But for the most part we came together and fought together under one flag, the stars and stripes," Native American re-enactor, Jamie Oxendine, said.

That was one of the lessons learned this weekend at the 225th anniversary of the Battle of Fallen Timbers.

Re-enactors were on hand and an encampment set up at Side Cut Metropark not far from the actual battlefield. Among those here were members of Wayne's Legion of Field Music.

Music was used as a communication system to soldiers from commanding officers.

"They played the calls for the soldiers to march in the battle., when to load and fire. Provided moral support when they marched into battle," drummer Phillip Jenkins said.

General Wayne was there too. He explained how he got the nickname 'Mad.'

"I have not accepted that with any distinction at all. A lot of it has to do with the fact that I was a general during the Revolutionary War and I took a lot of risks," he said.

The anniversary of the Battle of Fallen Timbers continues this week at the actual battlefield site on Jerome Road in Maumee.

On Monday, there will be golf cart tours and on Tuesday, self-guided tours with ceremonies will pass throughout the day.

