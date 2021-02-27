22-year-old dead after falling through the ice on Durfee Lake

Damion Moog, 22, and three others walked onto the ice Friday night to check if it was safe for ice fishing the next day. All four fell through into the water.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A 22-year-old man is dead after he and three others fell through the ice on Durfee Lake Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Damion Moog, who police say was originally from Hudson, Mich.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Moog and three other people walked onto the ice on Durfee Lake in Medina Township at around 7 p.m. Friday to check if it was safe for ice fishing the next day.

All four of them fell through the ice. The three others were able to get out of the water. When Moog did not surface, a rescue effort began. The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Dive Team searched Friday night and Saturday morning.

First responders found Moog dead just before 11 a.m.

At this time, it is unclear of the other three were injured.

