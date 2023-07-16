22-year-old man dead after crash south of Bowling Green

The Wood County Sheriff's office says the man was attempting to pass another vehicle on Rudolph Rd. when they collided with a pickup truck.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after a crash on Rudolph Rd. south of Bowling Green in Wood County on Sunday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says Austin Ogg, of Cygnet, was driving his car south on Rudolph Rd. near Powell Rd. when he attempted to pass another vehicle.

At the same time, a pickup truck being driven by 23-year-old Justus Chapa, of Wauseon, was traveling in the opposite direction.

According to the sheriff’s office, both Ogg and Chapa tried to avoid a collision but were unable to do so when Ogg’s car slid and was struck on the passenger side by the pickup truck.

Ogg was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Markis Higley, 20, of Leipsic, was taken to a hospital in Toledo in critical condition.

Chapa sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was treated at the scene and released.

The sheriff’s office says neither Ogg nor Higley were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

