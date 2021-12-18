21-year-old Toledo woman dies from a crash in Bedford Township

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reports a fatal crash on Friday evening

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash on Smith Road, west of Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township on Friday evening.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Toledo man Lawrence A. Prophet IV was operating a black 2015 Kia Optima westbound on Smith Road. Sitting in the passenger seat was 21-year-old Toledo woman Taya’Jane M. Hadley. A 15-year-old Toledo teen riding in the rear seat.

Prophet was overtaking a westbound vehicle in the eastbound lane of travel at a high rate of speed. He then had to veer his vehicle to the left to avoid being struck head-on by an eastbound vehicle. Prophet’s vehicle left the roadway to the south striking a tree before coming to rest.

Prophet and Hadley were transported to a Toledo hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. While en-route, Hadley was pronounced dead. The male juvenile passenger was also transported to a Toledo hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Both Prophet and the male juvenile were listed in stable condition.

Speed appears to be a factor regarding the crash. It was reported Prophet and Hadley were wearing their safety belts, the male juvenile was not.

The crash remains under investigation by Deputies Chase Yeary and Jacob Llewellyn of the Uniform Services Division and Deputies Jon Cregar and Nicholas Burkhart of the Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to call 734-240-7756.