ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old is dead after he crashed into a tree in Erie County Saturday morning.

This happened around 6 a.m. on Barrett Road, about one tenth of a mile east of Newberry Avenue.

Brian P. Wilkerson, 21, of Clyde, was traveling westbound on Barrett Road when he went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilkerson was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash remains under investigation. We will continue to keep you updated.

