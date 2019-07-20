BRYAN, Ohio — A young man is in critical condition after he collided with a car in Bryan Friday morning.

This happened on County Road 13 near County Road H around 8 a.m.

The bicyclist, Zachary A. Fisher, 21, of Montpelier, was seen heading southbound in the center of the roadway when he was struck by a Dodge Journey driven by Joseph L. Klender, 38, of Bryan, who was also headed southbound.

Fisher was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Klender was not injured in the crash.