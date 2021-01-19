20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Day Celebration focuses on past and present racial relations

Usually celebrated in person, Monday's virtual event focused on today's racial struggles and how they are still intertwined with America's history.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo community honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the annual Unity Day celebration.

Toledoans spent the day remembering a man who spent his life fighting for the civil rights and equality of Black people in America.

The City of Toledo and the University of Toledo teamed up to host the 20th MLK Jr. Unity Celebration, virtually.

"While we cannot be together in person, it has never been more important to come together in a community than it is right now," said Dr. Gregory Postel said, University of Toledo interim president.

This year's theme "I'm Still Here" focuses on King's work and the stark similarities of racial justice and the events that have happened over the last year.

"Whether it's the recent events at the U.S. Capitol Building or whether it is what we saw on the streets of so many of our cities in our country after the murder of George Floyd, there's no question. We're not a very united country right now," said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

The theme is also the same title of keynote speaker Austin Channing Brown's best-selling book.

Brown is a Toledo native, speaker and author on racial justice in America.

"My lane is to try to make the concepts about racial justice, to make them clear, to make them understandable, to make them tangible," Brown said.

She says in the world we're in, we need to ask questions and continue to go out and make change.