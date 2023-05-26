2023 Ohio Bike Week kicks off in Sandusky

Ohio Bike Week has been around since 2005 and has grown into one of the largest motorcycle events in the country.

OHIO, USA — Bikers from across Ohio and other states plan to head over to Sandusky for the kick off of Ohio Bike Week. Ohio Bike Week has been around since 2005 and has grown into one of the largest motorcycle events in the country.

For the next 10 days, bikers will head to the Sandusky area for concerts, special vendors and the unbeatable rides along the Lake Erie coast.

Join the party on the shores of Lake Erie for three full days of free concerts in downtown Sandusky. Starting on May 26 at 6:30 p.m., ride from Mad River Harley-Davison to downtown Sandusky.

Not only is this a fun event, but also a great cause.

"We support quite a few different charities, but a few are Ohio veterans home, family house services in Sandusky and another great one is antivirus youth education, which helps us bring values based programs into local schools," added Amanda Nixon, event manager for Ohio Bike Week.

