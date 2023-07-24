Students learn new skills in multiple creative mediums at 2023 Mazza Art Camp

Five groups of up to 12 students spend each day learning from experts and area art teachers in a certain medium, including modeling clay, painting, weaving and more.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Summer camp is about getting out of the house and away from your parents to enjoy summer break with friends.

And in Findlay, there's a summer camp that may also help develop the next generation of great artists at the University of Findlay's Mazza Museum.

Students in fourth grade through eighth grade from across the region are spending the week at UF for the 2023 Mazza Art Camp.

Formerly the Young Artists Workshop, the camp offers these students the opportunity to learn and create art through a variety of mediums, including modeling clay, painting, weaving and more.

"Let them express themselves through art and use techniques maybe they don't normally get to use in the school system," said Heather Sensel, education manager at the Mazza Museum's Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center.

Ella McBath, who is back at camp for her second year, said she was most excited about sculpting, which they did on Monday.

"Sculpting I was really excited for, so that was what today was," Ella said. "And also the painting, I think we'll do some of that."

Five groups of up to 12 students spend each day learning from experts and area art teachers in a certain medium.

The organizers of the camp said that at the very least they hope the students can take away a better appreciation of art, but hope it could possibly kick off a lifelong hobby or even a future career.

"Maybe a hobby, maybe a job. It's just a fun little thing to do." said first-year attendee Oliver Caple.

Sensel said it's about giving kids different opportunities to explore things that could eventually turn into passions.

"You never know, that one textile or thing you touch or feel that you might not have experienced before might trigger that kid to dive into that field," Sensel said. "So again, all of the hands-on that we can give them and opportunities, that's what we want to try to do here."

With the camp being a no-judgment zone for the variety of skill levels in attendance, the art educators are excited to see what these students create throughout the week.

"It's a way for them to actually do something constructive and not be graded on right now," Sensel said. "So, that's why I think summer programs are so important. They don't have that pressure, so they might dive in and get a little bit more creative and not as nervous."