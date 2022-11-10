2022 Veterans Day deals offered in Northwest Ohio

With this Friday being Veterans Day, here's a list of local locations offering deals to veterans on Nov. 11.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are lots of ways to celebrate veterans and other military personnel for the sacrifices they make everyday.

With this Friday being Veterans Day, here's a list of local locations offering deals to veterans on Nov. 11!





7-Eleven – Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog.

African Safari Wildlife Park – Between Veterans Day and Monday, Nov. 14, free admission will be offered to current members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Applebee's – Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. And when dining in, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back card to redeem for dine-in, To-Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Bar Louie – Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

Biggby Coffee – Veterans and active-duty service members receive a free 16oz beverage of choice.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Bob Evans – Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Veterans and active duty military get a free order of 10 boneless wings and a side of fries at participating locations. Proof of military service is required. Dine-in only.

Chili's – Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Chuck E. Cheese – Active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal one-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

Circle K – Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee.

City Barbeque – All military members and veterans can get a free sandwich, one side and a regular drink.

Cracker Barrel – Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

Denny's – One complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m.-noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin' Donuts – Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Einstein Bros. Bagels – Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with an purchase in-store.

Famous Dave's – Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch, the Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and choice of side. When ordering online, use code ‘VETERAN’ to receive the discount. Must present valid proof of service at pickup. Dine-in only.

Great Clips – Veterans and active service members can go into any Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12-December 9.

Hooters – Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage. Dine-in only.

IHOP – Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme – Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut at participating locations.

Little Caesars – Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo at participating stores from 11a.m.-2pm. In-store only.

Olive Garden – Eligible customers can get a free meal that includes an entrée from a special Veterans Day menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks.

Outback Steakhouse – Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free bloomin' onion with any Coca-Cola beverage. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster – Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw. Available for dine-in and To-Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries. Dine-in only.

Smokey Bones – Active-duty military and veterans get a free meal from a select menu with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

Starbucks – One free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse – Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Vouchers are good for dine-in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

TGI Fridays – Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Toledo Museum of Art – In Honor of Veteran’s Day, all active-duty members and veterans will have a chance to participate in a free Veterans Day Glassblowing workshop. Pre-registration is required.

Tractor Supply Company – Active-duty military, veterans and their dependents get a 15% discount.

Twin Peaks – Veterans and active-duty service members get a free lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dine-in only.

National Museum of the Great Lakes – The museum is offering free admission to retired and active military. Visitors must present a valid military ID or proof of veteran status on the day of their visit.

Wendy’s – Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.