2022 Pride events to look out for across Ohio

June is Pride Month, which means millions of people are celebrating the movement, who they love, and their authentic selves.

TOLEDO, Ohio — June is Pride Month, which means celebrations are happening all over the country.

Millions of people today identify as being apart of the LGBTQ+ community. As times have changed, it is becoming more and more "normal" to accept who you are and who you choose to love. "Coming out" as LGBTQ+ used to be shamed upon by a vast majority of the population.

That's not to say that there aren't those that still disagree with it, although it is more acceptable now than it has ever been. If you would like to join in on the Pride festivities, there are several cities in the Buckeye State that have their own events to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture.

Take a look at a few of the many events that are happening nearby this month:

Dayton: Running with Pride 5k Run/Walk -- June 5

Running with Pride 5k Run/Walk -- Columbus: Columbus Pride -- June 5 ; Columbus Pride Festival and Parade -- June 17 & June 18



Columbus Pride -- ; Columbus Pride Festival and Parade -- & Cleveland: History on Tap: PRIDE -- June 23

History on Tap: PRIDE -- Sandusky: Sandusky Pride Festival -- June 24

Sandusky Pride Festival -- Cincinnati: Cincy Pride Parade -- June 25

Another city visited frequently by Toledoans is Detroit, Michigan. They will be having a celebration called Motor City Pride that will take place on June 11 and will carry over to June 12.