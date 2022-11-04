2022 Northwest Ohio Jewish Book Festival coming this November

From November 4-17, you'll get the chance to participate in activities, food demonstrations, discussions and more as you hear from compelling Jewish authors.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Calling all book lovers! The 2022 Northwest Ohio Jewish Book Festival is making its way to the Toledo area. If you are an avid reader and love books, then you're going to enjoy the many events included in the festival.

From November 4-17, you'll get the chance to participate in activities, food demonstrations, discussions and more as you hear from compelling Jewish authors.

With topics ranging from children's stories, to a tale of love and regret, to a basketball legacy, there's sure to be something for everyone.

A limited number of featured author books will be available for sale at each event location.

Seating is limited, so make sure you accommodate!

List of events:

Friday, Nov. 4 | Jewish Senior, Family & Social Services Sekach Building (6505 Sylvania Avenue)

10:30 a.m. - Tia Fortuna's New Home: A Jewish Cuban Journey by Ruth Behar

Sunday, Nov. 6 | Temple Shomer Emunim (6453 Sylvania Avenue) *Children’s Author Corner*

10 a.m. - The Button Box by Bridget Hodder and Fawzia Gilani-Williams

Sunday, Nov. 6 | Jewish Senior, Family & Social Services Sekach Building (6505 Sylvania Avenue) *Family Event*

4 p.m. - Dear Mr. Dickens by Nancy Churnin; I Love My Kids, But I Don't Always Like Them by Franki Bagdade

Thursday, Nov. 10 | Congregation Etz Chayim (3853 Woodley Road)

12 p.m. - Objects of Love and Regret: A Brooklyn Story by Richard Rabinowitz

Sunday, Nov. 13 | Chabad House of Toledo (2768 King Road)

6 p.m. - 52 Shabbats: Friday Night Dinners Inspired by a Global Jewish Kitchen by Faith Kramer

Monday, Nov. 14 | Grogan Room, Savage Arena (2025 North Douglas Road)

7 p.m. - By the Grace of the Game: The Holocaust, a Basketball Legacy, and an Unprecedented American Dream by Dan Grunfeld (interview by Justin Feldkamp)

Thursday, Nov. 17 | Toledo School for the Arts (333 14th Street)

7 p.m. - Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman's Built a Corner Deli into a Global Food Community by Micheline Maynard (interview by Matt Kripke)