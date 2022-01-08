2022 Jeep Fest guide and event schedule

Official festivities kick off Friday, Aug 12. The popular all-Jeep parade rumbles through downtown Toledo on Saturday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeeps never look better than on the streets of Toledo and Jeep enthusiasts are headed back to town Aug. 12-14 for the fifth Jeep Fest.

Festivities begin Friday night and continue through Sunday afternoon and include the popular Jeep parade, off-road course and live music.

Jeep Fest began with a one-day celebration in 2016. Subsequent Jeep Fests in 2018, 2019 and 2021 each brought more than 60,000 Jeep enthusiasts fro around the world downtown.

This year, for the fifth Jeep Fest, organizers aim to attract visitors from all 50 states.

For many, the highlight of the festivities is the All Jeep Parade through downtown Toledo. This year's parade will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13.

The parade route will take Jeeps along Monroe Street from Summit Street east to Huron Street, then north on Huron Street to Adams Street.

There will be live music and entertainment at Promenade Park, Levis Square and Hensville Park.

Schedule: Check out the complete schedule of events.

Live entertainment: The weekend's concerts begin with Justin Moore in Promenade Park. Music continues Saturday and Sunday at Promenade Park, Levis Square and Hensville Park and includes performances from Distant Cousinz, Amelia Airharts, Caveman, Sweet Tea Band, Athens Wheeler, The Villains, Jeremy Rowe and Barefoot Gypsies.





Look at all the Jeeps!: Check out rare models and special custom-built Jeeps inside Glass City Center, or browse among even more Jeeps on display outside.

Parking: For Saturday's parade, you can park at Franklin Park Mall and take the Jeep Fest Express downtown for $1.50. The shuttle will begin at 9 a.m. and run every 30 to 60 minutes until 5 p.m..

For the whole family: Want to bring the kids? Look for the Kids' Zone at Festival Park, hosted by Imagination Station or the Family Zone at Hensville Park.

