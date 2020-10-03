The Wood County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday evening that the 2020 Wood County Youth Olympics event is cancelled.
In a Facebook post, the prosecutor's officer said the decision was made based upon the recommendations given by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the Wood County Department of Health and consultation with many sources.
This year's sporting event was scheduled for this Saturday.
There wasn't any mention of a possible rescheduling in the Facebook post, however many thanks and emphasis on all participant's health and keeping the illness at bay was stressed.
This event joins the long list of many other sporting events and educational institutions in the area being impacted amid coronavirus concerns
